4 killed in medical plane crash

The Federal Aviation Administration said a small medical plane with four on board crashed Thursday in New Mexico.

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The Beechcraft King Air 90 came down near Ruidoso, southwest of Roswell, about 4 a.m. local time, ABC News reported.

The Associated Press reported that all four on board were killed.

The area is remote and wooded, according to FlightRadar24.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, according to the AP.

The plane had left from Roswell Air Center, on the way to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, the flight tracking website said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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