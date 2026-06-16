8 crew members killed when B-52 bomber crashes during ‘test mission’

File photo. A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base. Eight people were killed.

Eight crew members were killed on Monday after a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California.

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Air Force officials said the crash occurred during a “routine test mission,” KABC reported.

It is the deadliest crash involving a B-52 bomber since 1982, according to CNN. Forty-four years ago, crash, nine crew members died in test training at Mather Air Force Base near Sacramento.

‼️ Official release regarding today's B-52 crash at Edwards. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and unit members at this time.



More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/410V2gqCFv — Edwards Air Force Base (@EdwardsAFB) June 15, 2026

According to USA Today, the last time a fatal accident involving a B-52 Stratofortress occurred in the U.S. was on June 24, 1994. That is when a practice flight conducted before an air show at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington, stalled while performing maneuvers at low altitude, according to the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives.

Lt. Col. Arthur “Bud” Holland and three crew members were killed that day, according to USA Today.

On Monday, officials said the Stratofortress crashed and burst into flames shortly after takeoff, KNBC reported.

The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. PT at the remote base, located about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the television station.

An initial investigation determined that the crash was not survivable.

It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of eight teammates today at Edwards AFB. My thoughts are with the bomber and test communities during this difficult time. I am keeping the families, friends, and loved ones affected in my prayers. — General Ken Wilsbach (@OfficialCSAF) June 16, 2026

The victims were described as a mixed crew of uniformed military, government civilians and government contractors, KABC reported. Their names were not immediately released as officials were working to notify next of kin.

“We lost eight great Americans,” spokesperson Col. James Hayes said during the news conference. “This crash is deemed to be unsurvivable, and right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their loved ones.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, officials said. It could take up to six months to complete an investigation, Hayes told reporters.

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base June 15, military officials said. https://t.co/vOttavsNfe — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 15, 2026

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range bomber that entered service in 1955, according to The Associated Press.

Boeing said two of its employees were on Monday’s flight, CNN reported.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the eight crew members who lost their lives in the B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base, California,” Boeing said in a statement. “It is with great sadness that we confirm two Boeing employees were among those on board. We are in contact with their families and are offering support.”

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