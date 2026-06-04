American Airlines cuts routes, citing high fuel costs

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines will temporarily cut several routes later this summer.

American Airlines has cut “select routes” due to rising jet fuel costs driven by the war in Iran.

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The routes will be affected in August and September but won’t be permanently cut, CBS News reported.

The temporary change will affect:

Los Angeles to Cleveland

Los Angeles to Columbus

Los Angeles to Pittsburgh

Los Angeles to Washington Dulles

Charlotte to Ontario

Charlotte to Sacramento

The adjustment will be in effect from Aug. 5 to Oct. 5, KTLA reported.

The television station reported that passengers traveling from Los Angeles to the affected cities will be able to make the trip, but will need a connection.

The airline said customers who were ticketed for the canceled flights can be rebooked on a different flight or receive a refund.

The airline released a statement to KTLA saying:

“American has seasonally adjusted service on select routes in August and September as the airline refines its capacity growth for 2026. American is not suspending any routes indefinitely as part of this adjustment and will continue to proudly offer an industry-leading network with more flights than any other U.S. airline. Travelers on impacted routes will be offered alternate travel arrangements or a refund in line with American’s customer-friendly schedule change policy.”

American Airlines is not the only carrier making adjustments blamed on the war in Iran.

Most airlines have increased the cost of checked baggage over recent months, citing increased costs.

JetBlue was first, KTTV reported. The company was followed by United, Alaska, American, Delta and Southwest.

Spirit Airlines shut down last month, partially blaming the rising jet fuel prices, CNBC reported.

A WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice filed in Georgia on May 29, Spirit said it is terminating the jobs of 653 employees based at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. The first phase of the terminations was May 2, WSB reported. Most of the positions, 511 of them, were flight attendants.

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