Dick Cheney, former vice president, dies at 84

Dick Cheney, the former vice president to George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84.

The family released a statement announcing his death, “Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed. The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.”

CNN called Cheney the “most powerful modern vice president and chief architect of the ‘war on terror.’”

He served two terms, alongside Bush from 2001 to 2009, and despite being what CNN called a “hardline conservative,” he was on the outer fringe of the current party after criticizing President Donald Trump.

Trump fired back after Cheney’s daughter became a critic of the Republican Party, The Associated Press reported. Cheney said in last year’s presidential election, he was going to vote for Trump’s opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris.

Cheney rose through the ranks of the federal government after being elected Wyoming’s representative, then becoming White House chief of staff and defense secretary, before Bush selected him as his running mate.

He had a long battle with heart disease, suffering five heart attacks, the AP reported. He had a heart transplant in 2012, and according to CNN called it “the gift of life itself.”

Cheney leaves behind his wife, Lynne, and his daughters, Liz and Mary.

