Eric Church shares graduation message in unique way at UNC Chapel Hill

FILE PHOTO: Eric Church performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. He delivered a unique commencement address at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country music superstar Eric Church used his guitar not just to entertain the graduates and families at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s commencement ceremony; he used it to inspire them.

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At a time when celebrities stand in front of a crowd, behind a podium, wearing the cap and gown of the school and conveying words of wisdom, Church stepped out from behind the barrier.

He picked up his guitar, and despite a glitch with the microphone that was quickly remedied, gave a speech like no other, the university said.

"On Saturday, though, it was obvious he’d spent almost every bit of emotion and energy in crafting a message he hoped helped make a memory," the school said.

Church said that, like the instrument’s six strings, there are six pillars of life.

Each string represented a pillar: Foundation (faith), family, spouse, ambition, community, and you.

And like a guitar, “you need to tune them when you’re whole, not just when you’re broken.”

Watch his complete speech here or below:

After his address, he performed his original song, “Carolina,” Fox News reported.

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