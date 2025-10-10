Explosion reported at explosives manufacturer

BREAKING NEWS Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

First responders have confirmed that an explosion has occurred at an explosives manufacturer.

Read more trending news

The incident happened at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort, Tennessee, WSMV reported.

Emergency officials are asking that people avoid the area to allow crews to work.

We can confirm there has been an explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area. Emergency services are...

Posted by Hickman County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 10, 2025

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding since the business involves explosives, WKRN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!