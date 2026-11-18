File photo. Police and first responders were called to a Texas hazardous waste facility after a tank exploded.

LA PORTE, Texas — One person was injured after a tank fire caused an explosion at a Texas hazardous waste facility on Tuesday, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

The incident occurred at the Clean Harbors facility in La Porte, KTRK reported.

Officials confirmed the fire has been extinguished, according to KHOU. The injured person, a worker who was on-site at the time of the explosion, was transported to an area hospital and was in stable condition, the television station reported.

Authorities said they received a call about an explosion at about 8:45 p.m. CT, KRIV reported.

According to Deer Park city officials, the tank that exploded was an industrial wastewater stream taken to the facility because it was unsafe for public release. The chemicals within the tank were a mixture of water and suspected hydrocarbons, according to the television station.

Citizen Alert ⚠️ The City of Deer Park has been notified that the fire has been extinguished. Emergency personnel onsite are applying a blanket of foam to contain the open tank and will continue throughout the night. We have one confirmed injury of an onsite worker who was transported for medical care and is confirmed to be in stable condition. Clean Harbors is reporting that the material in the tank has been identified as an industrial wastewater stream transported to the facility because it was unsafe for public release. The chemicals within the tank are a mixture of water and suspected hydrocarbons. At this time, the cause of the incident remains under investigation. More information will be released as it is confirmed. — City of Deer Park (@DEERPARKTXGOV) November 18, 2026

City officials added that Deer Park’s air monitoring system did not detect any hazardous readings, KTRK reported. Acting on the recommendation of Clean Harbors, city officials said there was no need for residents to shelter in place.

City officials in La Porte said no protective actions are necessary for residents, according to KHOU.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo held a news conference late Tuesday, telling reporters that all personnel within the facility had been accounted for.

Hidalgo said that an investigation has been launched to determine what caused the tank to explode, KRIV reported.

Officials did not provide the identity of the worker who was taken to the hospital, according to the television station.

Clean Harbors said an update will be provided through the Community Awareness and Emergency Response (CAER) system once the incident is resolved, KTRK reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group