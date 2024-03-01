Fani Willis hearing: Judge to hear arguments over removing DA from Trump Georgia case

Fani Willis Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis takes the stand as a witness during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on Feb. 15, 2024 in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool via Getty Images)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump will hear legal arguments Friday over whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case.

Attorneys representing Trump and others accused of scheming to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election have accused Willis of beginning a romantic relationship with Wade before hiring him as special prosecutor, creating a conflict of interest. Both have acknowledged the relationship but denied any wrongdoing, saying their relationship began after Wade was hired.

Judge Scott McAfee heard testimony Wednesday from Terrence Bradley, Wade’s former law partner and divorce attorney who was billed as a “star witness” to the allegations. In text messages read in court, Bradley told one of the attorneys involved in the case that Willis and Wade began their romantic relationship while serving as local judges before Willis became district attorney. However, he said on the stand that his texts were “speculation” and that he did not know when their relationship began.

In fiery testimony last month, Willis denied any wrongdoing, saying that her romantic involvement with Wade began in early 2022 and ended in the summer of 2023. She accused attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who led the effort to have her removed from the case, of being “intrusive into people’s personal lives.”

“You’re confused,” she said. “You think I’m on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I’m not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.”

Robin Yeartie, a former friend of Willis’ who earlier worked in the district attorney’s office, testified that Wade and Willis began dating in 2019, an allegation that Wade denied. He said that he was dealing with a cancer diagnosis in 2020 that kept him from dating anyone due to health precautions that he needed to take during the coronavirus pandemic.

McAfee is not expected to issue a decision in the case until next week, at the earliest, The New York Times reported.

The allegations against Willis and Wade do not change the nature of the charges against Trump or his co-defendants, although they have created a messy diversion in the case.

Last year, a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on charges that they conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Four people — bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorneys Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis — have pleaded guilty to charges. The remaining defendants, including Trump, have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.





