FDA approves new COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccine approved FILE PHOTO: The FDA approved a new COVID-19 vaccine. (Nemanja Saric/triocean - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration has approved updated COVID-19 vaccines in the midst of a summer surge of the illness.

The vaccines are from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech and will be available in a few days, CNN reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in June that everyone over the age of 6 months get an updated coronavirus vaccine and a flu shot this year.

The CDC said that coronavirus cases around the country are increasing with the primary variant being KP.3.1.1, which is from the omicron version. The variant accounted for between 31% and 43% of the cases in the two week period ending on Aug. 17.

Health officials said positive tests, emergency department visits and hospitalizations are elevated especially for adults 65 and older and children under the age of 2.

