Hantavirus outbreak: CDC says no cases confirmed in US

As dozens of people in the U.S. are being monitored for hantavirus symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some positive news. No one has tested positive for the virus despite exposure.

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Of the 41 people the agency is monitoring, there are no cases of the hantavirus in the U.S., CNBC reported.

Half are being monitored at hospitals in Omaha, Nebraska; Atlanta and Kansas City, Missouri and half are isolating at home, the “Today” show reported.

Still, those being monitored are advised to stay home and away from others for 42 days. The CDC said the risk to the public is low.

Dr. Stephen Kornfeld, who initially tested positive while on board the MV Hondius, has tested negative, with officials saying he does not have antibodies to hantavirus, meaning he did not have the illness or was exposed to it, according to “Today.”

The oncologist’s test onboard the ship was “faintly positive” after he had cared for sick passengers on the cruise and then developed a flu-like illness, he told CNN.

He had been treated as the only positive test, and had been staying in a biocontainment unit. Kornfeld is now in a quarantine unit. He plans to quarantine for the full 42 days, CNN reported.

In all, the World Health Organization said there were 11 positive cases of hantavirus, which included Kornfeld, with eight confirmed by lab tests.

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