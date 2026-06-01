Hurricane season begins; NOAA predicts how severe it will be

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association has made its prediction for hurricane season 2026.

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Hurricane season officially began on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30.

NOAA believes it will be a below-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic this year.

There is a 35% of a near-normal season, a 10% chance of an above-normal season and a 55% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA predicted eight to 14 named storms of winds 39 MPH or higher, with three to six becoming hurricanes, with winds of 74 MPH or higher. Of the three to six hurricanes, one to three will be major, or a category 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 MPH or higher.

Hurricane outlook (NOAA)

Part of the reason for the fewer than normal hurricanes is El Niño, which is expected to start forming and intensifying during the hurricane season, NOAA said.

While NOAA has made its predictions, Mother Nature can be unpredictable.

“Although El Niño’s impact in the Atlantic Basin can often suppress hurricane development, there is still uncertainty in how each season will unfold,” NOAA’s National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said. “That is why it’s essential to review your hurricane preparedness plan now. It only takes one storm to make for a very bad season.”

He said you should prepare now for hurricane season, not wait until a storm is threatening.

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