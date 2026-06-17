James Barker, ‘Love Island USA’ executive producer, dies at 40

File photo. The "Love Island USA" executive producer died last week during filming in Fiji. He was 40.

James Barker, a producer for the “Love Island USA” reality television show who also worked on “Pawn Stars,” has died. He was 40.

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Barker died in Fiji last week after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, ITV America and Peacock confirmed.

He began working on “Love Island USA” in 2020 as a story producer and worked his way up to the executive producer spot, Deadline reported. He worked in the production and post-production areas of the show and supervised the program’s soundtrack, according to the entertainment news outlet.

'Love Island USA' Episode Pays Tribute to Executive Producer James Barker After He Dies During Filming of Season 8 https://t.co/RL6pSSh5JM — People (@people) June 17, 2026

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire ”Love Island USA" production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock," ITV America and Peacock said in a statement. “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Barker began his television career at Leftfield Pictures in 2011, when he served a producer on “Counting Cars,” “Forged in Fire” and “Pawn Stars,” People reported. He later went on to produce “Queer Eye” at ITV America before his work on “Love Island USA” and “Love Island Games.”

Barker also did work for shows for Scout Productions, Sharp Entertainment, and Kinetic Content, according to Deadline.

At the end of filming for “Love Island USA’s” latest episode on Tuesday, the show paid tribute to Barker, People reported.

“None of us know how long we’ve got,” host Ariana Madix told the group of contestants. “For some that time can be cut way too short, so please cherish every moment.”

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