Jonathan Tiersten, ‘Sleepaway Camp’ actor, dies at 60

The actor, who starred in the cult horror classic "Sleepaway Camp," died at the age of 60. His death was announced on May 5.

Jonathan Tiersten, who starred in the 1983 cult slasher film “Sleepaway Camp,” has died at the age of 60, according to published reports.

[ Read more trending news ]

Tiersten, who played Ricky Thomas in the film, died last week at his home in New Jersey, the actor’s brother told TMZ. William Tiersten told the gossip news outlet that his brother’s cause of death is being investigated by the medical examiner.

Jonathan Tiersten was 18 when he landed his first movie role on “Sleepaway Camp,” USA Today reported. The horror film follows a group of teenagers who are terrorized by a serial killer at Camp Arawak.

Jonathan Tiersten, ‘Sleepaway Camp’ Star, Dies at 60 https://t.co/kERjcD59R8 — People (@people) May 5, 2026

Initially, the film was panned, but “Sleepaway Camp” was a smash at the box office thanks to a twist in the final scene, USA Today reported. The film went on to earn $11 million.

Tiersten would reprise his role in the 2008 sequel, “Return to Sleepaway Camp,” according to People. He also appeared in archival footage in the 2012 film, “Sleepaway Camp IV: The Survivor,” according to IMDb.com.

The actor became a mainstay of B-horror films, Entertainment Weekly reported. He would land roles in “The Perfect House” (2012), “Blood Reservoir” (2014), “The House That Wept Blood” (2016), “Terror Tales” (2019), “Lake of Shadows” (2019), “Toilet Baby Zombie Strikes Back” (2021), and “Last American Horror Show: Volume II” (2022).

Born Aug. 11, 1965, in the New York City borough of Queens, Tiersten made his screen debut in 1981, appearing in an uncredited role in the daytime soap opera “Another World,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Fango is sad to learn of the passing of actor and musician Jonathan Tiersten. Tiersten is beloved by horror fans around the world for his role as Ricky Thomas in the '80s classic SLEEPAWAY CAMP. pic.twitter.com/dAB6ahY3Ie — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) May 5, 2026

While taking a break from films, Tiersten pivoted to music, according to USA Today. He would become the lead singer of Ten Tiers, a group he founded, according to the newspaper.

His albums included “Chiller Theatre 2009″ and “Don’s Club Tavern: Part One,” People reported.

Tiersten’s final screen appearance came in the 2022 slasher horror movie, “Time’s Up,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

©2026 Cox Media Group