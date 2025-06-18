Karen Read trial: Read found not guilty of second-degree murder

A jury has reached a verdict in the retrial of Karen Read. She was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

The jury found Read not guilty of all charges but did find her guilty of drunk driving, WFXT reported.

It took the jury more than 20 hours, including questions to the judge, to come up with a decision.

Read was accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe with her SUV. He died outside a party on a snowy night at a home where local police and a federal agent were drinking in 2022, The Associated Press reported.

She was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene and pleaded not guilty.

The most serious charge could bring life in prison, the AP reported.

This was a retrial after her first trial ended in a hung jury last year, the AP reported.

