KFC launching ‘Supergirl’ meal with collectible Krypto bucket

Supergirl is coming to a fast-food restaurant near you.

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KFC announced that it is expanding from fried chicken to movie merchandise. The fast-food restaurant is launching its limited Krypto Collectible Bucket, USA Today reported.

KFC is collaborating with DC Studios in anticipation of the release of “Supergirl” on June 26, according to Parade.

While moviegoers have seen unique popcorn buckets available at movie companies such as AMC, Cinemark and major theme parks, KFC is leaping into the marketing mix to expose customers to the chicken that is “Finger lickin’ good.”

KFC is launching an ultra-limited 'Supergirl' Krypto bucket to rival movie theaters https://t.co/fY1daeQPPy



📸 CHRIS DELMAS, AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/UtjjmJku0u — For The Win (@ForTheWin) May 27, 2026

According to an official description, the ultra-limited-edition bucket features a Puppy Krypto-inspired collectible lid, a bucket with Supergirl-themed artwork, and a reusable collectible construction designed for fried chicken or popcorn, Parade reported.

On June 8, participating KFC restaurants will offer the KFC Supergirl Ultimate Meal and Supergirl Combo Meal, according to USA Today.

The Ultimate Meal includes either three original tenders or eight nuggets, a biscuit and two sides. It will also include a collectible chain that features Supergirl, Lobo, Rutheye or Krypto.

The Combo Meal includes a choice of entree, a biscuit, one side and a drink. No collectible is included.

The Krypto Collectible Bucket will be released on June 10, according to USA Today. The “ultra-limited” item, which will be available at KFC locations while supplies last, is a reusable bucket with a Krypto topper and artwork from the upcoming “Supergirl” movie. The cost of the bucket is expected to be $29.99, according to KFC.

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