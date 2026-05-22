Kyle Busch: Racing world reacts to death of 2-time NASCAR Cup Series champion

The NASCAR driver was respected for his competitiveness and skill.

The auto racing world reacted with shock and sadness to the news of Kyle Busch’s death on Thursday.

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Busch, 41, was testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord, North Carolina, on Wednesday, three days before he was to race in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, The Associated Press reported.

He became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital in Charlotte, the AP reported, citing anonymous sources “who were familiar with the situation.”

Busch, who won 63 races on NASCAR’s main circuit and 234 across its three series -- more than any other driver -- had also been scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in Charlotte this weekend.

[ Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR series champion, dies at 41 ]

Busch could be a polarizing figure, intensely popular among his fans and booed loudly by his detractors, according to NASCAR.com. But his competitiveness and work ethic was never in question.

His nickname -- “Rowdy” -- was a testament to his aggressive style of racing. The product of a racing family, Busch broke into motorsports as a brash teenager and was quickly dubbed “Shrub,” as the younger brother of Kurt Busch, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January.

He also had a cameo as a West Virginia state trooper in the 2017 movie, “Logan Lucky.”

Racers and team presidents on the NASCAR circuit were stunned and saddened to hear of Kyle Busch’s death.

“Absolutely cannot comprehend this news,” Denny Hamlin wrote. “We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB.”

Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB. https://t.co/cpaXg2HZGF — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 21, 2026

“Absolute shock,” driver Brad Keselowski posted on social media. “Very hard to process. Hug your loved ones.”

Absolute shock. Very hard to process. Hug your loved ones — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 21, 2026

Driver Ricky Stenhouse wrote that “the sport won’t be the same without you.”

“I’ve raced against Kyle for a long time, and anyone who’s lined up next to him knows exactly what made him special,” Stenhouse wrote on social media. “He gave you everything he had, every single lap, and he made all of us better for it.”

There aren’t really words for today. I’ve raced against Kyle for a long time, and anyone who’s lined up next to him knows exactly what made him special, he gave you everything he had, every single lap, and he made all of us better for it.



But more than the wins and the records,… https://t.co/hLS9vioUyN — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) May 21, 2026

Jimmie Johnson, who was Busch’s teammate when both raced for Hendricks Motorsports, wrote that NASCAR lost one of its greatest talents today, and we’ve all lost a friend."

“Kyle Busch wasn’t just one of the fiercest competitors our sport has ever seen, he was one of the most talented race car drivers I’ve ever shared a track with. We spent years as teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, and even as competitors, there was always a deep respect for what he could do behind the wheel,” Johnson wrote. “Kyle pushed all of us to be better. His passion, intensity, and love for racing were unmatched, and his impact on this sport will be felt forever.”

Kyle Busch wasn’t just one of the fiercest competitors our sport has ever seen, he was one of the most talented race car drivers I’ve ever shared a track with. We spent years as teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, and even as competitors, there was always a deep respect for what… pic.twitter.com/uAX3o2D0Nz — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) May 21, 2026

Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said that Busch, who competed for the racing team between 2003 and 2008, posted on X that the driver’s death “is an incredibly painful shock for all of us and a heartbreaking loss for the NASCAR family.”

“He had a fire and competitive spirit that drove him to be great. I watched Kyle grow up in this sport and valued the friendship we shared long after he drove for our organization,” Hendricks wrote. “As much as he loved to drive a race car, nothing brought him more joy than being a husband, a father and watching his son race

“This is an incredibly painful shock for all of us and a heartbreaking loss for the NASCAR family. Kyle was one of the most talented drivers I’ve ever seen and a racer in the truest sense of the word. He had a fire and competitive spirit that drove him to be great. I watched Kyle… pic.twitter.com/4ZbPlsOBpL — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 21, 2026

After leaving Hendricks Motorsports, Busch signed with Joe Gibbs Racing and won both of his NASCAR Cup Series titles with the team. He notched 56 of his 63 Cup Series wins with the former NFL coach.

“Kyle was a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and, far more importantly, a devoted husband, father, and son,” the organization wrote on social media. “His impact on our organization and on the sport of NASCAR will never be forgotten.”

Our hearts are broken for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, and the entire Busch family. Kyle was a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and, far more importantly, a devoted husband, father, and son. His impact on our organization and on the sport of NASCAR will never be… pic.twitter.com/Va7PzWEseG — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 21, 2026

“This doesn’t even feel real typing this,” Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing wrote.

Getting to race against Kyle was a true pinch me moment, I’ll never forget the first time just sharing the track with someone I had so much respect for,“ Briscoe tweeted. ”Two of my favorite wins of my entire career came going head to head against KB and what made them so special was the fact that I was racing against KB someone who I considered one of the all time best.

This doesn’t even feel real typing this… Easily one of the absolute greatest of all time, any track, any car, it didn’t matter he was gonna be good. Getting to race against Kyle was a true pinch me moment, I’ll never forget the first time just sharing the track with someone I… pic.twitter.com/pC2Okldg10 — Chase Briscoe (@chasebriscoe) May 21, 2026

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who battled Busch on the track between Busch’s first full season in the Cup Series (2005) and Earnhardt’s retirement in 2017, said the two drivers shared a healthy respect, adding that they had a “really challenging existence.”

“But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams,” Earnhardt tweeted. “I was super eager for us to get on better terms. But it was he who made the effort for that to be possible.

“I will never be able to make sense of this loss but I am thankful that we had found a way to become friends.”

Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years. But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams. I was super eager for us to get on better… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 21, 2026

Jeff Gordon, who won 93 times on the main NASCAR circuit, called Busch’s death “a devastating loss.”

“Kyle was a fierce competitor who demanded the very best from himself each time he put on the helmet,” Gordon wrote on X. “As teammates, I saw firsthand the passion and intensity he brought to the sport every single day. He was a champion and prolific racer who made a tremendous impact on NASCAR and was a lifelong advocate for all forms of motor sports.

This is a devastating loss and one that is hard for the NASCAR community to process. Kyle was a fierce competitor who demanded the very best from himself each time he put on the helmet. As teammates, I saw firsthand the passion and intensity he brought to the sport every single… pic.twitter.com/jVQLdTXcyF — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) May 22, 2026

Respect for Busch crossed over into other sports. On Thursday night, the Carolina Hurricanes observed a moment of silence before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Montreal Canadiens.

A sweet tribute from the Carolina Hurricanes for Kyle Busch before Game 1 tonight. pic.twitter.com/xlQv2HdlEw — Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) May 22, 2026

Professional wrestler Ric Flair, who rose to prominence performing in the Charlotte area before becoming a 16-time world heavyweight champion, tweeted that Busch was “gone way too soon.”

I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of My Friend- 2-Time NASCAR Champion @KyleBusch. Gone Way Too Soon! Rest In Peace Kyle! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/emWMPJWhbg — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 21, 2026

The Cincinnati Reds tweeted that team members “were fortunate to spend time with him at our complex in Arizona.”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch. We were fortunate to spend time with him at our complex in Arizona. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, fans and the entire racing community. pic.twitter.com/z2zvr2GjxK — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 21, 2026

0 of 32 Kyle Busch: The NASCAR driver was respected for his competitiveness and skill. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch takes a bow after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026. It was his last victory. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on May 10, 2026. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, right, speaks with Carson Hocevar during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in May 2026. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch greets fans before the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 in April 2026 at Talladega Superspeedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch signs an autograph for a NASCAR fans during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2026. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch prepares to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in March 2026. (David Jensen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, right, and teammate Austin Dillon look on prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 in March 2026 at Darlington Raceway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch takes a selfie with a fan before the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in March 2026 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates with daughter, Lennix, son, Brexton Busch and wife, Samantha in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 at Echo Park Speedway in February 2026 in Hampton, Georgia. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch prepares for a practice run before the 2026 Daytona 500. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: NASCAR Hall of Famer and RCR team owner, Richard Childress congratulates Kyle Busch after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 in February 2026. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: The driver was the polesitter for the 2026 Daytona 500 in February 2026. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kurt Busch poses with his parents, Gaye Busch and Tom Busch, Lyda Moore, brother, NASCAR Cup Series driver, Kyle Busch and wife Samantha Busch on the red carpet before the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte in January 2026. (David Jensen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Busch, right, poses with his brother, Kyle Busch before induction ceremonies in January 2026. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Chase Elliott, left, speaks with Kyle Busch before the Xfinity 500 in October 2025 at Martinsville Speedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch navigates the streets of Chicago during the Grant Park 165 in July 2025. (Logan Riely/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, Johnny Bench, Chase Elliott and Chipper Jones pose for a photo after the ceremonial first pitch at the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch greets fans at Talladega in 2025. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead Speedway in 2019. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the NASCAR Nationwide Series Drive To Stop Diabetes 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 15, 2014. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates with wife Samantha Busch in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Nationwide Series Buckle Up 200 Presented By Click It Or Ticket at Dover International Speedway on May 31, 2014. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, right, talks with Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Peanut Butter Toyota, in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series FedEx 400 Benefiting Autism Speaks at Dover International Speedway on May 30, 2014 in Dover, Delaware. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the Dollar General 300 race at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, in 2010. (Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, left, and Jeff Burton talk in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Busch O'Reilly 300 race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2006. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty I)

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