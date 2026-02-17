Lunar New Year: What you need to know about the Year of the Fire Horse

Feb. 17 marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year.

Here is what you need to know about the Year of the Fire Horse.

When is it?

The Lunar New Year coincides with the first new moon of the lunar calendar, according to the BBC. It is celebrated with a 15-day festival that is held in either January or February.

The celebrations can differ depending on the country or region, but there are some parts of the tradition that span areas.

The celebrations

Food is a big part of the celebration, with preparations starting about a week before the start of the Lunar New Year.

The cooking starts on the 24th day of the last month, or Feb. 11, 2026, according to CNN.

Food has symbolism. In Mandarin, the word for cakes and puddings is gao, while in Cantonese, it is gou, and both sound the same for the word “tall,” so it is believed that by eating the foods, it will lead to improvement and growth in the new year, CNN explained.

In Vietnamese celebrations, foods can also vary but typically include sticky rice cakes, the BBC said.

Along with the food, there are other important symbols, including the Nian and red banners.

The banners, with specific wording, keep the Nian away and bring in good fortune, according to CNN.

The Nian, according to Britannica, is "a hideous beast believed to feast on human flesh" that is terrified of “red, loud noises, and fire.”

So the red banners and fireworks used on the Lunar New Year keep the Nian away.

There are gifts!

Bags usually have presents and fruits ready as people travel to visit immediate family, extended family and friends.

Married couples give out red packets that have money in them and presented to those who are not married, including juniors and children.

The hongbao or lai see envelopes protect children from evil spirits called sui.

On Day 3, or Feb. 19 this year, there are visits to temples, with many going to help prevent social interactions (and arguments), and make offerings to hold off any bad luck, CNN said.

Day 7 marks the people’s birthday or renri or jan jat, or the day the mother goddess Nuwa created humanity, according to CNN.

The end of the festival is Day 15’s Lantern Festival, or March 3. It celebrates the first full moon of the year. The festival is called Yuan Xiao Jie, with Yuan meaning beginning and Xiao meaning night.

It is also the end of winter and the start of the spring season, with the lanterns driving out darkness and bringing in hope for the new year, CNN reported.

Each year is marked by an animal.

This year, 2026 is the Year of the Horse, specifically the Fire Horse.

Last year was the Year of the Snake while next year is the Goat.

The 12 animals, in order, according to the website China Highlights:

Rat

Ox

Tiger

Rabbit

Dragon

Snake

Horse

Goat

Monkey

Rooster

Dog

Pig

The animal, according to beliefs, helps control a person’s personality and love compatibility.

People born in the Year of the Horse can be characterized as "animated, active, energetic,“ according to the website.

Lucky numbers for them are 2, 3 and 7, while lucky colors are yellow and green and lucky flowers are calla lily and jasmine.

Horse unlucky numbers are 1, 5 and 6, with unlucky colors of blue and white.

On the love front, the best matches are tigers, goats and dogs

But 2026 is special because not only is it the Year of the Horse, it’s the year of the Fire Horse.

The fire portion comes from one of the heavenly stems, or the five earthly elements. The pairings are on a 60-year cycle, according to the BBC.

This year is Bing or “big sun, CNN reported. The fire element may increase the characteristics of “vitality and confidence” found in people born under the Horse, the BBC said.

