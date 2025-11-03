Macy’s announces performers, balloons for 99th Thanksgiving Day Parade

New balloons and a slate of amazing performers have been announced for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The iconic department store will once again host the parade, which winds through New York City on Thanksgiving Day morning and officially ushers in the Christmas season.
Macy’s says more than 3.5 million people in the Big Apple and another 50 million-plus viewers experience the parade each year.
As in years past, it will be filled with bands, performers, and, of course, it will be filled with bands, performers and of course the massive balloons.
Here is the breakdown, according to a
Macy’s news release: Herald Square performances EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI (HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters) “Buena Vista Social Club” “Just in Time” “Ragtime” Radio City Rockettes Parade performances Drew Baldridge Matteo Bocelli Colbie Caillat Ciara Gavin DeGraw Meg Donnelly Mr. Fantasy Foreigner Debbie Gibson Mickey Guyton Christopher Jackson Jewel Lil Jon Kool & the Gang Darlene Love Roman Mejia Taylor Momsen Tiler Peck Busta Rhymes Calum Scott Shaggy Lauren Spencer Smith Luísa Sonza Teyana Taylor Appearances Nikki DeLoach U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin Kristoffer Polaha U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace New balloons Buzz Lightyear PAC-MAN Shrek’s Onion Carriage Mario Derpy Tiger, New floats, balloonicles The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder by Holland America Line Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart, the makers of Labubu The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator by Serta The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse’s: Frost Pips by The Lumistella Company (balloonicle) Sussie (balloonicle)
The parade will step off on Nov. 27.
