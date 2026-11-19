FILE PHOTO: Susan Smith, in handcuffs, leaves the courthouse following a hearing on July 10, 1995, in Union, South Carolina. Susan Smith was convicted on July 22, 1995, of murdering her two sons, Michael Daniel Smith and Alexander Tyler Smith. She was denied parole for the second time on Nov. 19. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Susan Smith, the woman who drowned her two children three decades ago, will remain behind bars as she was once again denied parole.

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Smith rolled her car into a South Carolina lake while 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex were strapped into their car seats in 1994. She had made a nationwide plea claiming a Black man had carjacked her in Union, South Carolina, and driven away with her sons. For nine days, law enforcement and the community searched for them. But she eventually confessed that she drowned her boys, WSOC reported.

She was sentenced to life in prison, as the jury that convicted her decided not to give her the death penalty. She could ask for parole after 30 years. If not granted, she was allowed to ask every two years again, The Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, the parole board, which considered her request, voted unanimously to deny her parole, as it did in 2024.

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She needed a two-thirds vote of the board to be released, the AP reported.

WSOC reported that Smith appeared in the hearing by video from Leath Correctional Institution.

She apologized to the boys’ father, David Smith, and the community for what she had done. David Smith asked the parole board to keep her in prison.

“She took away one of the greatest gifts God gives us – life. She did that deliberately. It wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t a mistake. She did it deliberately,” he said, according to the AP.

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