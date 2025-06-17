R. Kelly’s lawyers: Singer overdosed, hospitalized on medication given by prison staff

FILE PHOTO: Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Lawyers for the singer claim he was given his normal medication in higher doses than he typically takes, causing him to overdose and be hospitalized. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

Singer R. Kelly, who is serving time at a federal prison in North Carolina, overdosed on medication given by prison staff, his lawyers claim in a complaint, and Kelly had to be admitted to a hospital last week.

Kelly’s legal team said that their client was in solitary confinement when the staff gave him an “overdose quantity” of anxiety and sleep medication in an amount higher than he normally takes on June 12, USA Today reported.

The legal filing said Kelly took the medication, and when he woke up the next morning, he was faint and dizzy. He then fell to the floor when he tried to get up and “crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness,” TMZ reported

He had to be taken to a hospital on June 13 but was taken from the Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, against medical advice, the lawyers said in the June 17th filing.

Kelly also said the prisoner staff will not let him take his blood-thinners or undergo doctor-recommended surgery to remove blood clots in his legs and lungs that could put his life in danger, TMZ reported.

He said he believes he will be killed or allowed to die while in solitary confinement, according to TMZ.

The filing is asking that Kelly be released from prison and instead serve his sentence in home confinement.

Prosecutors said the allegations are “the behavior of an abuser and master manipulator.”

The week before this filing, his team also claimed that there was a murder-for-hire plot against the singer. Aryan Brotherhood leader Mikeal Glenn Stine claims officials offered him a release if he would kill Kelly. But Stine supposedly changed his mind and told Kelly of the plot, adding that another member of the gang was asked to kill both men, TMZ reported.

The Bureau of Prisons would not comment, citing “pending litigation,” USA Today reported. When asked by Fox News for a comment, officials said, “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including medical and health-related issues.”

Kelly is serving a 30-year sentence after his convictions on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, USA Today reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group