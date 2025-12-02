Rapper POORSTACY dead at 26, police say

The South Florida rapper died on Nov. 29 in Boca Raton. He was 26.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Rapper POORSTACY, a frequent collaborator with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, died on Saturday in South Florida, authorities said. He was 26.

The musician’s death was confirmed to USA Today on Monday by the Boca Raton Police Department. TMZ was the first outlet to report the news.

According to a statement from police, the rapper, who was born Carlito Milfort Jr., died “stemming from an incident” that occurred in Boca Raton. No further details were provided about POORSTACY’s cause of death or the circumstances that led to it.

A hotel worker in Boca Raton told TMZ that the rapper was taken to an area hospital early Saturday morning for a medical emergency. The worker said the singer had been staying at the hotel for 10 days after checking in with a woman and a young child.

Originally from Palm Beach, Florida, POORSTACY’s music was influenced by hip hop, punk rock, and heavy metal, USA Today reported. He also was influenced by artists such as Billy Idol, XXXTentacion, the Kooks, the Strokes, My Chemical Romance, Pierce the Veil, and Earl Sweatshirt.

The musician was best known for his collaborations with Barker and was also featured on the soundtrack for 2020’s “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

On his Instagram Story, Barker posted a tribute with a broken heart emoji, writing, “Rest in peace, you’ll never be forgotten.”

POORSTACY released two studio albums, “The Breakfast Club,” and “Party At the Cemetery,” and also had two EPs, “I Don’t Care,” and “I Don’t Rap.”

His latest song, “Nothing belongs to you.,” was released in July. He also collaborated with Paris Shadows for the song “Last Time Around” in October.

