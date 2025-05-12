Recall alert: 413K Volvo vehicles recalled over rearview camera issue

FILE PHOTO: Volvo has announced the recall of more than 413,000 vehicles.

Volvo has recalled more than 413,000 vehicles over an issue with the rearview camera.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the camera may not display when the vehicle is in reverse.

Dealers will update the software for free.

The following vehicles are being recalled:

2021-2025

XC40

2022

V90

2022-2025

S90

V90CC

C40

XC60

2023-2025

S60

V60

V60CC

XC90

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive letters in the mail after June 24, NHTSA said.

For more information, contact Volvo at 800-458-1552. The company’s internal Safety Standard number is 111, “Rear Visibility.”

