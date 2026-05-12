Southwest Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing after windshield cracks

File photo: A Southwest flight headed from New Mexico to Baltimore was forced to land in Tulsa after a crew member discovered a cracked windshield.

A Southwest Airlines flight to Baltimore was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma on Monday after the aircraft had a cracked windshield, officials said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to KRQE, Southwest Airlines Flight 2665 left Albuquerque International Sunport at approximately 2 p.m. MT.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport about 3 1/2 hours later, but an hour into the flight, the Boeing 737 jet was forced to turn south and landed in Tulsa, WJLA reported.

The jet landed safely in Oklahoma at about 4:20 p.m. CT, according to USA Today.

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Baltimore was diverted after the plane's windshield cracked midair, Business Insider reports.https://t.co/vFUgrB8X2X — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) May 12, 2026

A crew member noticed the damaged windshield and alerted the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said the windshield is comprised of multiple layers of tempered glass and other materials, the newspaper reported.

According to flight tracking data, the jet was cruising at 31,000 feet when it was rerouted.

No injuries were reported, according to USA Today.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines praised the professionalism of its flight crew.

“The flight landed uneventfully and customers were reaccommodated to Baltimore on another aircraft, the statement read, according to KRQE. ”We appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew.

“Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

Passengers were put onto another airplane bound for Baltimore and arrived in Maryland at about 11:30 p.m. ET, WJLA reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group