File: U.S. Supreme Court Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot (Douglas Rissing/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court said it will make a decision about whether former President Donald Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot over the 14th amendment on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

The Supreme Court agreed to take up the case that started in Colorado over Trump’s role in the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol. according to The Associated Press.

Arguments are expected to be heard at the beginning of February, the AP reported.

Trump asked the Supreme Court to get involved after Colorado’s Supreme Court banned him from the ballot last month, the New York Times reported.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Trump should not be on the Republican primary ballot. This was followed by a ruling made by Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. The ruling said that he was ineligible to appear on Maine’s ballot over his role on Jan. 6, 2021, the AP reported.

The decision in Colorado and Maine are both on hold until the justices consider the case, the AP reported.

It will be the first time the Supreme Court will be considering the meaning and reach of the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment barrs people who had “engaged in insurrection” from holding office, according to the AP. It was an amendment adopted in 1868 after the Civil War and has rarely been used. The Supreme Court has not had any previous event to interpret the 14th Amendment.

© 2024 Cox Media Group