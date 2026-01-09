Tax filing season begins on Jan. 26

The year just started, but it is time to prepare to file your 2025 taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service said the agency will begin accepting tax filings from most individuals on Jan. 26 and that taxpayers have until April 15 to not only file their taxes but also pay any taxes that are due.

The IRS Free File program is accepting returns as of Jan. 9 for those who qualify.

The IRS said that most of the 164 million individuals will file electronically this year.

The agency is also promoting its online tools that will help taxpayers to not only file their taxes, but also check their refund status.

You can check the status of your refund within 24 hours of filing your taxes if you’ve done it online, or four weeks after mailing a paper return.

The IRS said that most refunds will be paid in less than 21 days, adding that if you have questions about a refund, call them three weeks after filing if done electronically or six weeks if mailed.

