Texas flooding: How you can help

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 6: Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

After seeing the devastation that was left behind after flooding hit central Texas, you may be wondering how you can help the communities that have been affected.

The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country has started the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and will filter money to vetted groups that are helping in the communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point and Comfort, WFAA reported.

GoFundMe has compiled a list of verified fundraisers that will go to specific people, businesses or communities. A fundraiser was set up to support the families of Camp Mystic campers and staff, while another was started to provide food for those affected by the flooding in Kerrville. The GoFundMe page will be updated as more fundraisers are verified, USA Today reported.

Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) is working in Kerr County on the ground in the Kerr County area, conducting searches and recovery operations, WFAA reported.

The American Red Cross has opened shelters and reunification centers in the area, USA Today reported. It is also accepting donations online.

The Salvation Army Texas Division dispatched a mobile kitchen and team to Kerrville, Texas, on Thursday, the organization said. A second kitchen and a Rapid Response Unit were sent to Kerr County on Friday. They served meals and distributed blankets, clothing, towels, cleanup kits, food boxes, as well as set up shower and laundry trailers. To donate, click here.

World Central Kitchen was deployed to the region “within hours of rescue operations beginning” to get meals to families and first responders. They are directly supporting the families of Camp Mystic at reunification centers and hotels in the area, as well as the rescue and recovery crews on site. You can donate here.

Uvalde Foundation for Kids is collecting money to aid in the recovery. When donating, select “Kerr County, Texas Flooding Relief” in the dropdown.

Austin Pets Alive is working with Kerrville Pets Alive and is caring for animals that are found during the search efforts, trying to reunite them with their owners. It has also set up a pet resource headquarters in Kerrville that includes an on-site vet, according to the organization’s website. Austin Pets Alive is looking for donations to support those who have lost a pet, including recovering the remains and cremation, USA Today reported.

CNN is collecting funds to help Texas flood victims through its Impact Your World initiative. The money can be split among multiple nonprofits or be directed to specific ones.

Before donating, The New York Times said you should research the charities you are considering by visiting sites such as Charity Navigator and GuideStar.

©2024 Cox Media Group