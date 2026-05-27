Travis Kelce buys minority stake in Cleveland Guardians

Tight end Travis Kelce showed off his Cleveland roots at Progressive Field. Now, he owns a minority stake in the Guardians.

Travis Kelce is expanding his business portfolio, crossing from football to baseball.

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The 11-time Pro Bowl tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs said he has bought a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians, the baseball team he grew up rooting for in his native Ohio.

Kelce, 36, who is engaged to pop superstar Taylor Swift, confirmed his business move to ESPN.

“I have so much love for this city,” Kelce told the cable sports news outlet. “I say it all the time: I’m just a kid from the (Cleveland) Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic. Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place. Every friend, neighbor, teacher and teammate -- they all made me the man I am today.”

Kelce said he recalls fondly riding the rapid transit to downtown Cleveland as a youth, buying a game program and keeping score at the stadium during the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Athletic reported. Three years ago, Kelce threw out the first pitch at a Guardians game at Progressive Field, bouncing his effort into the turf before the team’s home opener.

If standing on the mound was not a big enough rush, owning a piece of the team and having an office at the stadium is an even bigger thrill.

“This is a way that I can always cement myself back into the east side of Cleveland,” Kelce said on this week’s edition of the New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. “It’s a dream come true for a Cleveland kid. Any Cleveland kid would be through the roof right now and I’m happy to be the honorable one to get to do it for us.

“The opportunity came across the desk and I just couldn’t say no. … These guys gave me the opportunity to show my Cleveland love and plant my roots in Cleveland forever, no matter what. It’s an awesome feeling knowing that a childhood kid who grew up on the east side is now part-owner of his favorite baseball team.”

Kelce is the latest active pro athlete to obtain a minority stake in an MLB franchise, ESPN reported. He joins LeBron James (Boston Red Sox), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Brewers), Cade Cunningham (Texas Rangers) and Kelce’s teammate with the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, (Kansas City Royals).

The Guardians said they will welcome Kelce back to Progressive Field on June 14, when Cleveland hosts the Detroit Tigers, WKYC reported.

The team did not elaborate on the details surrounding Kelce’s homecoming or how much he has invested in the team, according to the television station.

The Guardians are valued at around $1.7 billion, ESPN reported.

0 of 25 Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce speaks to the crowd as the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs are honored prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and tight end Travis Kelce of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs present U.S. President Joe Biden a team jersey at the White House on June 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Chiefs are the 2023 Super Bowl champions. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage with teammates during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2022: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and AFC signs autographs for fans after the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2021: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch against Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2020: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs exhorts fans during the Kansas City Super Bowl parade on February 5, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2020: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2020: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts late in the game against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2019: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs up field during pre-game before a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2018: NFL player Travis Kelce reacts after being "slimed" onstage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2018: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs flexes his muscle after a touchdown catch beyond the coverage of inside linebacker Avery Williamson #54 of the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2017: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Travis Kelce through the years 2016: NFL player Travis Kelce attends the Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at W Los Angeles, West Beverly Hills on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular) Travis Kelce through the years 2015: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fan while running off the field following the Chiefs 34-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2016: Travis Kelce #87 and quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown by Spencer Ware during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2012: Teammates Dan Giordano #99, George Winn #32, Travis Kelce #18 and Brendon Kay #11 of the Cincinnati Bearcats celebrate after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 48-34 during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 27, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2012: Travis Kelce #18 of the Cincinnati Bearcats reacts after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 27, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

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