Trump assassination attempt: GoFundMe set up for daughter of Corey Comperatore

BUTLER, Pa. — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the daughter of the man killed during the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Corey Comperatore was killed protecting his family at the rally on Saturday when shots rang out.

Comperatore was a former fire chief for Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania.

Mark Lauer, past president of the Butler County Fire Chiefs Association, sent a statement to WPXI, which read: “Corey put everyone and everything first before himself. It showed in his leadership as Fire Chief, Husband, Father, and Son. He died a hero because he was a hero. Putting others first. Butler Counties Emergency Service Family is less today without him. God speed, Corey. You will sorely be missed.”

The fundraiser to help Comperatore’s daughter Allyson, said that she had “lost her father due to a senseless, tragic act at the Trump Rally in Butler.”

The goal of the campaign was $7,000, but in just hours has raised more than $400,000 as of Sunday afternoon with donations as little as $10 to one made by an anonymous that was $25,000.

