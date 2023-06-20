Trump classified documents trial set to begin in August

Trial date set FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on 37 felony charges, including illegally retaining defense secrets and obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim the classified documents. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled the trial of former President Donald Trump, who is facing charges related to his handling of classified records, to begin in a two-week period starting on Aug. 14.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon noted in her order that attorneys could ask for the trial date to be pushed back due to the complexity of the case and the security clearance process. Last week, Cannon ordered lawyers to contact the Litigation Security Group at the Justice Department to “expedite” the process for getting security clearances.

Trump is facing dozens of charges related to his handling of classified records found last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He pleaded not guilty last week.

The former president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, framing the investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt. On Monday, he said the case and others brought against him — including charges of falsifying business records in New York — lacked legal merit and amounted to “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Authorities said they found more than 100 classified records at Mar-a-Lago last year after Trump claimed to have earlier turned over all classified records to authorities. In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith to act as special counsel overseeing the investigation and others involving Trump.

