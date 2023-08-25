Trump indictment in Georgia: Michael Roman turns himself in

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Michael Roman, a senior Trump campaign staff member, turned himself in to authorities Friday in Georgia to face charges that he played a role in a fake electors plot in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election there.

>> Read more trending news

Roman, along with 18 others, including former President Donald Trump, have all surrendered to Georgia law enforcement officials following indictments by a grand jury last week, according to WSB-TV.

Roman was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; violation of the Georgia RICO Act; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

According to the indictment, he was involved in unsuccessful efforts to use slates of fake GOP electors to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Roman also promoted baseless claims of voter fraud, prosecutors said.

Trump surrendered Thursday night, was booked and released on a $200,000 bond.

Late Thursday night and into Friday, the rest of the 19 co-defendants turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail.

Publicist Trevian Kutti, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still, former Coffee County elections director Misty Hampton, Georgia lawyer Robert Cheeley, Pastor Stephen Lee and Black Voices for Trump head Harrison Flyod have all surrendered for processing since Thursday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s office told WSB Friday.

In addition to Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered on Thursday. One day earlier, Trump attorneys Chesebro, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Ray Smith and former Georgia GOP officials Cathy Latham and David Shafer turned themselves in. On Tuesday, former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall surrendered at Fulton County Jail.

Floyd was the only co-defendant who was jailed after turning himself in. According to WSB, Floyd did not negotiate a bond before surrendering at the Fulton County Jail.

Earlier this year, Floyd was charged and arrested in Maryland after allegedly attacking an FBI agent who was involved in the Justice Department’s investigation to overturn the 2020 elections, according to The Washington Post.