Trump indictment in Georgia: Stephen Lee, final defendant in case, turns himself in

Defendants in State Of Georgia V. Trump case booked FILE PHOTO: the Fulton County Jail is seen on August 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Former President Donald Trump and 18 others facing felony charges in the indictment related to tampering with the 2020 election in Georgia had been ordered to turn themselves to the jail by August 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The final co-defendant in the allegations that 19 people, including former President Donald Trump, conspired to overturn the 2020 Georgia election has turned himself in.

>> Read more trending news

Stephen Lee surrendered an hour before Friday’s noon deadline, according to Fulton County Jail records and WSB.

Lee is a police chaplain from Illinois and is charged with violating the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statement and writings and influencing witnesses.

The charges stem from allegations of the intimidation of poll worker Ruby Freeman, whom Lee is said to have made a surprise visit at her home in mid-December 2020.

Police have body camera footage of Lee admitting that he had knocked on Freeman’s door offering “pro bono service.”

He is also accused of speaking with Harrison Floyd, another of the 19 defendants in the case, to arrange a meeting with Freeman to talk about an “immunity deal” if she gave false admission of committing election fraud, WSB reported.

Earlier this week several other co-defendants turned themselves in to Fulton County officials to be booked and have their mug shots taken.

Those included Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Mark Meadows, John Eastman and Trump himself who was booked and released on Thursday night.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Former President Donald Trump (Fulton County Sheriff)

2023 Cox Media Group