Trump indictment: Read the full indictment filed for his role in Jan. 6

Donald Trump indictment FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith on four charges that he tried to reverse his presidential election loss and for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

There are six co-conspirators who have not been charged, four of which are attorneys.

The New York Times identified them as attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, law professor John Eastman, attorney Sidney Powell, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, attorney Kenneth Chesebro and Trump 2020 strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn.

Read the full indictment below or click here:

