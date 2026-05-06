What is Lewy body dementia?

FILE PHOTO: Turner Enterprises CEO Ted Turner addresses the Newsmaker Luncheon on renewable and alternative energy at the National Press Club April 19, 2011, in Washington, DC. Turner died at the age of 87. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The deaths of famous actors and media moguls such as Robin Williams and Ted Turner have put the spotlight on the condition called Lewy body dementia.

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Lewy body dementia (LBD) is the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer’s, the Mayo Clinic says

The Lewy Body Dementia Association said that more than 1 million people have the disease, but few people may know about it and its symptoms.

[ CNN, TBS founder Ted Turner dies at 87 ]

Protein deposits called Lewy bodies, or abnormal protein deposits, collect in the nerve cells in the brain and affect thinking, memory and movement, according to the Mayo Clinic. The term Lewy body dementia is an umbrella term for all diseases that have Lewy bodies, the LBDA said.

LBD’s most common symptoms include:

Impaired thinking, memory, or ability to understand visual information.

Issues with cognition, attention or alertness.

Problems with movement

Visual hallucinations.

Sleep disorders

Behavioral and mood issues

Changes in automatic body functions, such as blood pressure, temperature, bladder, and bowel function.

The symptoms are treatable with medication and “early and accurate diagnosis is essential,” the LBDA said.

Early diagnosis may improve a person’s quality of life, but doctors need more education and more research into the disease is needed, the organization said.

According to the Lewy Body Resource Center, LBD symptoms can be misdiagnosed as they frequently mimic those of Parkinson’s disease, psychiatric conditions, and other types of dementia. That is what happened in William’s case, the group said. He thought he had Parkinson’s and depression, but his autopsy found “one of the most severe LBD cases pathologists had seen,” the Lewy Body Resource Center said.

Other well-known people who died of Lewy body dementia include:

Estelle Getty

Tom Seaver

Casey Kasem

Dina Merrill

Nathalie Baye

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