Tyla announces tour supporting latest album, 'A*Pop'

Tyla is taking her new album, A*Pop, on the road. She's announced the A*Pop World Tour, a 34-date tour across the globe that will make stops in North America, Europe, the U.K. and her native Africa.

The trek kicks off in Europe with a start date of Oct. 12. The North American leg follows beginning Nov. 12 at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, California. It wraps Dec. 19 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tyla will then make her way to Africa for shows scheduled throughout December and January.

An artist presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit Laylo.com to sign up for early access. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via TylaWorld.com.

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