Tyla, Future to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating Costume Art at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Tyla, Future and Rema are among the stars tapped for the FIFA World Cup's U.S. opening ceremony in June.

They'll headline the Los Angeles show on June 12 alongside Katy Perry, BLACKPINK member and White Lotus actress LISA and Latin superstar Anitta.

"This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a press release. "The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation's rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country."

The ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. PT, with stadium gates opening four hours before kickoff to give fans access to activations, rewards and more.

The LA event will be one of three opening ceremonies. Mexico City will kick off the festivities June 11 with performances by Latin stars J Balvin and Danny Ocean, among others. On June 12, Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé and Alessia Cara will perform at a ceremony in Toronto.

The U.S. will face off against Paraguay in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will include 104 matches across 16 host cities. The final match takes place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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