Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng unite for "Jump" music video

Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng have come together for the music video to their viral collaboration, "Jump."

In it, Tyla hangs out in her native Johannesburg, South Africa, where she gets her hair braided, relaxes on a balcony and turns up with Gunna in a nightclub, among other things. A fight erupts, groups of people break out in dance and Skillibeng, stationed in Kingston, Jamaica, adds a never-before-heard verse to the song.

The music video comes amid the success of the song, which has already garnered nearly 5 billion views on TikTok and nearly 2 million creates. It's directed by Nabil, also behind Tyla's "Truth Or Dare" video, and is featured on her self-titled debut album, which was released back in March.

The "Jump" video is now available to watch on YouTube.

