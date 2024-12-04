Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Akon donating exclusive experiences to ASCAP Foundation's annual Holiday Auction

ASCAP Foundation
By Sweenie Saint-Vil
Usher and Jermaine Dupri are among the stars who have donated one-of-a-kind experiences to the ASCAP Foundation's fourth annual Holiday Auction.

Usher, who has been entertaining fans on his Past Present Future tour, has put up a package of two VIP concert tickets for the European leg of his trek, complete with a meet and greet and travel vouchers.

Dupri, who has actually worked alongside Usher, Mariah Carey and more, has offered the chance to have a private studio tour and lunch or dinner with him.

Also offering an exclusive opportunity is Akon; one lucky bidder will get to have lunch with him in either Atlanta or Los Angeles.

"It's been an absolute joy to work with ASCAP's top members to dream up unforgettable experiences and one-of-a-kind gifts to delight music fans this holiday season," said Nicole George-Middleton, executive director of the ASCAP Foundation. "With over 70 items from music legends, chart-topping artists and more, this year's auction is bigger and better than ever. We are unbelievably grateful to the ASCAP community for these incredible contributions that will help us raise the funds we need to continue supporting the next generation of music creators."

The auction takes place Dec. 4-Dec. 18 at charitybuzz.com. Proceeds will go toward music education and talent development programs across the U.S., supporting ASCAP's mission to nurture the next generation of songwriters and composers.

