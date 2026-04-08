Victoria Monét talks nostalgic sound on upcoming album, says she wants buzz 'to be massive'

Victoria Monét has a new album on the way, led by the single "Let Me." In a recent conversation about the project, she explained that its sound leans into nostalgia, mainly due to her musical influences.

"I think that a lot of people who are growing up in music today, I feel like they're skipping over some really great, timeless, classic songs," she told Ryan Cameron Uncensored. "And I think if I have the opportunity to bring them back to the surface, I would love to be the person to do that."

"If I’m thinking about what I’m creating, it’s a mix of the past but also the future because I’m kind of in my head astral projecting into the future for the success of the song, for what people would want to hear by the time the album comes out," she continued. "My past is my foundation and what I've experienced and what I’ve heard. It influences me so much that it feels natural to be talking about it."

Though it's unclear what the album will be called or when it will be released, Victoria says that when the time comes, she wants the buzz around the project “to be massive.”

"I want it to be next level, better than I was before," she explains. "I had always had the goal in mind that if Jaguar 2 was my Off the Wall, then I want this to be my Thriller just as far as magnitude and impact and global growth."

Victoria is set to join Bruno Mars for the European leg of his The Romantic tour, kicking off in June.

"I am SOO excited to announce I will be joining @brunomars on The Romantic Tour in Europe this summer!!!" she wrote shortly after the news broke. "This is a dream come true."

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