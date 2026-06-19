Wale and Smino team for Amazon Music Original 'Glory'

After sharing a few stages on tour, Wale and Smino have teamed for a special Juneteenth celebration. "Glory" is an Amazon Music Original released as part of the platform's continued celebration of Black Music Month.

Their live performance of the track for Amazon Music Presents is now available to stream on Amazon Music.

"Smino and I wanted to make something that felt like a celebration and admiration of Black women — and of our music, culture, all of it. 'Glory' is that. Black Music Month is a reminder of how deep this runs and how our culture influences the world," Wale said in a statement.

His performance of his everything is a lot. cut "Power and Problems" is also available to watch on Amazon Music Presents.

Wale and Smino are currently on the road as part of the Everything Is A Lot. The Tour, which comes to an end in July. The next show is Friday at The Dome in Virginia Beach.

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