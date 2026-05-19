Watch the teaser for 'Rolling Loud The Movie,' featuring Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign

Owen Wilson appears as a guest during Travis Scott's headlining set for the 2024 Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Wilson appeared at the festival to film a scene for the upcoming film 'Rolling Loud.' (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

The Rolling Loud experience takes a wild turn in the upcoming film Rolling Loud The Movie. A teaser for the movie, which stars Owen Wilson as a father who loses his son at the festival, was released Monday. We see Wilson's character navigating the venue, crowds and VIP areas in an attempt to find his teenage son after he goes missing.

"The lengths that you go to to go find your kid, it's like some superhero, super father s***," Travis Scott says in the clip, to which Owen replies, "Appreciate you saying that."

In the film, Travis plays the headliner of the festival, which Owen sneaks his teenage son into before losing him in the crowd.

"Every choice gets worse, every moment gets louder and there’s no easy way out," the synopsis reads.

The film, which also features Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla $ign and Ski Mask the Slump God, includes actual scenes from the 2024 Rolling Loud Miami festival, where Owen joined Travis onstage. It is set to release in theaters on Oct. 2.

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