The Weeknd never ends: Singer adds final leg to his stadium tour

Nobody wants The Weeknd to end, including The Weeknd.

The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, has just announced yet another leg of his ongoing After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, which has been going on since 2022. This run, advertised as the final leg of the tour, will visit Asia, starting with a Sept. 20 date in Tokyo, before swinging through Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok and Hong Kong. The tour will wrap Nov. 4 in Kuala Lumpur.

Prior to the Asia dates, The Weeknd will be touring Europe and the U.K. this summer.

The tour has so far sold more than 7.5 million tickets and earned more than $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour ever by a male solo artist.

It covers The Weeknd's albums After Hours, Dawn FM and Hurry Up Tomorrow.

An artist presale kicks off on May 18. You can register now through May 15 at theweeknd.com/tour to access it. Additional presales will run through the week of the 18th. Tickets go on sale to the general public May 21.

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