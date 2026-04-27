Where Michael B. Jordan keeps his Oscar ...

Michael B. Jordan has not yet found a place to keep his first Oscar, so it's been hanging out in his closet.

"Right now, it's in my closet," he told E! News Sunday at the premiere of his new film Swapped. "It's in my closet right now." Though he's tried various locations, he has yet to figure one where it should go.

"It's one of those things that ... I don't know," he added. "You don't really know where to put it, you know? So it's kind of moved around to a bunch of different places."

Michael won the best actor category at the 2026 Academy Awards for his double role at Smoke and Stack in the movie Sinners. Nowadays, however, he has his mind on Swapped, a family-friendly film in which he voices the character Ollie. It will be available to watch on Netflix starting May 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.