Wells Fargo reports on managing mortgages after separation, emphasizing emotional and financial complexities while offering practical steps for individuals.

Who keeps the house? Managing a mortgage after a separation.

Emotional bonds created from purchasing a home together — and the financial recalibration required to do so — are intense.

Mariana Martinez, a senior family dynamics specialist for Wells Fargo, called buying a home together "a representation of a couple's love and commitment."

But just as couples fall in love, they can fall out of it. Divorces, annulments, and breakups happen. What once was a couple inextricably linked through love and money is now two individuals severing connections.

How does it impact your money? What happens to the home you purchased together?

“Making decisions around a shared property and money, in general, is particularly difficult,” Martinez said. “A breakup or divorce adds anxiety and insecurity, particularly if there are children involved, because expenses increase as there are two separate households to support.”

While emotions may be running high, taking a clear-eyed look at your financial situation can be helpful. These steps can help you get started.

Key takeaways

Buying a home together is a powerful expression of love, but those ties become complex when a relationship ends.

Locate and organize key records — bank accounts, insurance policies, property documents, retirement accounts, and more — to understand your financial landscape.

Keep open lines of communication with your mortgage servicer.

Step 1: Gather financial documents

What documents should I look for?

Bank, retirement, and investment account statements

Life insurance policies

Financial records on other things you own, like vehicles, antiques, collectibles, jewelry, and recreational property

Evidence of business interests

Trust fund agreements

Proof of loans you've made or money you owe

Where do I look for these documents? They may be in obvious places where you and your partner keep important papers or a safe-deposit box. Check each piece of mail and be alert to anything from insurance companies, credit card companies, banks, investment firms, and mutual fund companies. Ask your accountant, attorney, or financial advisor for copies of tax returns or property ownership documents.

Step 2: Monitor your credit report

Get a copy of your credit report (it might be listed under your name and your spouse’s). Review it thoroughly to verify that the information is correct. If it is correct, it will tell you if you or your spouse is delinquent on any account. You might want to hire a wealth management professional to address monetary and investment issues and an accountant to help with tax issues.

Step 3: Dig deep to find all assets

Along with the assets uncovered during your document search, look for easily overlooked items, which may include real estate holdings, limited partnerships, and long-held stocks, mutual funds, or bonds. There may also be work-related assets such as bonuses, perks, tips, commissions, royalties, and expense reimbursements.

Step 4: Look at your expenses for the past year

Prepare a comprehensive report noting what you’ve spent on categories like housing, food, clothing, entertainment, school expenses, insurance, taxes, and vacations.

Step 5: Review all your accounts, individual and joint

Go through your credit card, bank, and investment statements and flag any unusual activity. If you don’t already have a credit card under your own name, consider applying for one.

Once you and your partner have a plan to separate, decide when is the right time for you to contact your financial institutions.

When the mortgage outlasts the relationship

The end of a relationship on its own can be life-changing. Adding in a home can heighten emotions.

“We tend to attach a lot of emotional value to a home, a place we have built with love and dedication, a place that represents family life,” Martinez said. “A difficult aspect during a divorce or breakup is staying clearheaded while there are overwhelming emotions pulling you in all sorts of directions.”

Organizing your finances is a critical first step, and understanding the emotions behind your decisions is important as well. However, knowing how mortgage obligations work during a breakup is just as important.

Rulon Washington of the Wells Fargo Home Lending group shared these key facts to help you navigate what happens next with your home.

Mortgage servicers look to the note, not the title: Even if both partners are listed on the home's title, the person named on the mortgage note is legally responsible for payments. To mortgage servicers, all that really matters is who owes the debt. They're not concerned with civil arrangements or divorce decrees.

Even if both partners are listed on the home's title, the person named on the mortgage note is legally responsible for payments. To mortgage servicers, all that really matters is who owes the debt. They're not concerned with civil arrangements or divorce decrees. Servicers typically don't get involved: As long as the payments are made on time, mortgage servicers aren't going to reach out. It's not that they're cold or aren't sympathetic to what you and your partner are going through, that's just not their priority. Servicers will engage, usually, after a missed payment or hardship signals arise, like a loss of income.

As long as the payments are made on time, mortgage servicers aren't going to reach out. It's not that they're cold or aren't sympathetic to what you and your partner are going through, that's just not their priority. Servicers will engage, usually, after a missed payment or hardship signals arise, like a loss of income. Divorces guide ownership but don't bind lenders: If one partner wants to assume ownership of the home after divorce, they can't just take it. If they're not on the original mortgage, they'll have to qualify like anyone else. Lenders will assess their financial viability and, if they're not capable, the partner whose name is on the mortgage remains responsible unless the home is sold.

If one partner wants to assume ownership of the home after divorce, they can't just take it. If they're not on the original mortgage, they'll have to qualify like anyone else. Lenders will assess their financial viability and, if they're not capable, the partner whose name is on the mortgage remains responsible unless the home is sold. Keep open lines of communication: Mortgage servicers are more likely to work with people who proactively communicate with them. Increased expenses and loss of income are common after divorces or breakups. Be open about any difficulties you expect before any delinquencies escalate.

Mortgage servicers are more likely to work with people who proactively communicate with them. Increased expenses and loss of income are common after divorces or breakups. Be open about any difficulties you expect before any delinquencies escalate. Understand delinquency: Formal delinquency begins at 60 days of non-payment. At 30 days, servicers will start monitoring and looking into what might be going on. Try, even as you separate, to amicably find a way to keep the account current while you and your partner decide on next steps.

Give yourself grace

Even with all your financial documents gathered and a clear understanding of the de-coupling process, emotions can still steer decisions in unexpected directions — especially when it comes to your home.

“My main suggestion is to keep in mind that emotions often are in the way of us making good financial decisions,” said Martinez. “While intense feelings in a divorce are impossible to avoid, knowing that they can lead you in a direction that is ultimately against your best interests is a good start. For this same reason, advice from a professional, someone who could help you evaluate the situation with more objectivity and neutrality is key.”

This story was produced by Wells Fargo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.