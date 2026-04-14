Wu-Tang Clan, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Luther Vandross officially named 2026 Rock & Roll of Hame inductees

"Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nuthin’ ta f*** wit!" The legendary group has been announced as part of the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

They will be inducted in the performer category for creating music with “originality, impact, and influence that has changed the course of rock & roll,” according to a release, alongside Sade, the late Luther Vandross and others. Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and the late Fela Kuti are among those who will be honored in the Early Influence category for music and performance styles that have “directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and culture.”

Others joining the 2026 class are Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Joy Division/New Order, Celia Cruz, Rick Rubin and Ed Sullivan.

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony—it’s going to be an unforgettable night."

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and will air in December on ABC and Disney+.

The 2027 ceremony will return to Cleveland.

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