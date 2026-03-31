Amber Rose: “White people should be able to use the N-Word” Rose stated that white people should be allowed to use the N-word in certain contexts, arguing that removing power from the word could help.

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Amber Rose onstage at AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour -Atlanta at Clark Atlanta Univeristy on April 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

Amber Rose is continuing to trend online following comments she made during an appearance on Nick Cannon’s Big Drive series, where she shared her views on race, language, and politics.

During the conversation, Rose stated that white people should be allowed to use the N-word in certain contexts, arguing that removing power from the word could help reduce division. She also emphasized what she sees as a distinction between hateful usage and more casual or cultural contexts, such as music.

The comments quickly sparked backlash across social media, with many pushing back on the idea and questioning whether that distinction can realistically be applied.

Rose also weighed in on politics, saying she believes Democrats do not care about people of color, while Republicans do, adding another layer to the conversation.

Nick Cannon, who has also been trending, shared similar sentiments, referencing historical ties between political parties and expressing support for former President Donald Trump.

As expected, the conversation has led to widespread debate online, with reactions ranging from agreement to strong criticism.