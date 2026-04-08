If you haven’t picked up Brandy Norwood’s memoir ‘Phases’, it’s available now for purchase. Brandy is spilling some tea, and it looks like the Rickey Smiley Morning Show is here for it.
Brandy’s memoir ‘Phases" has us still talking about something she revealed.
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