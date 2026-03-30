Do you kiss that loved one in the casket? Morticians say think twice? Alright, this one right here.. might change how you move at funerals FOREVER.

Johnstown funeral home director accused of pocketing costs for services she never completed

Alright, this one right here… might change how you move at funerals FOREVER.

So there’s a licensed mortician on social media, goes by @thecutemortician, and she just dropped some info that got people looking at caskets like 😳

She said straight up, embalming does NOT stop the body from breaking down.Yeah, it just slows it down. That’s it.

Now here’s where it gets a little… uncomfortable.

She said during the preparation process, they use multiple chemical and because of that, fungal infections can actually show up, especially around the mouth and hands.

Now think about it, those are the SAME areas people be going up to touching, kissing and saying their final goodbye.

😬 Yeah… that “one last kiss” ain’t hitting the same anymore, huh?

And she also mentioned there could still be risks of irritation or illness depending on the situation.

So now the internet is debating like hold up, have we been doing this all wrong?!