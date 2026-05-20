Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and Da Brat goes LIVE on a verse from Lil Kim’s ‘Ladies First’ song she put together years ago, that is still played today.
Enjoying a great moment with fellow co-workers while on the clock.
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