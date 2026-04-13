Have you ever used, or have been referred to as ‘Ostentatious’? Did you really need to wear that $100,000 chain & medallion to a toddler party?!
Have you ever been pranked on the job?
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
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