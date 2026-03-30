The internet has been chatting following recent online videos of Julez Smith, and Tommie Lee on a stroll while carrying her. Gary had the Tea.
Julez Smith, dating someone twice his age has the internet talking.
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
Get the new Star 94.5 app!
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!