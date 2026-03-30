Julez Smith, dating someone twice his age has the internet talking.

Tommie Lee Tommie Lee, whose real name is Atasha Jefferson, “allegedly approached a man whom she says she has never met and attempted to hand him something. But once he denied the offer, Jefferson allegedly became aggressive, poked him in the face, cursed at him, and threatened to have him killed.” (PHOTO: Getty Images)
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